There are plenty of council matters to have your say on

BYRON Shire Council has asked residents to have their say on a range of projects on exhibition.

The council’s general manager, Mark Arnold, said despite changes due the Covid-19 pandemic, work was still going on behind the scenes.

“We’ve had to change and adapt how we operate to keep our staff and community healthy by shutting Council’s office doors in response to COVID-19,” Mr Arnold said.

“But in the background we’ve been working harder than ever to deliver essential services for our community while pushing ahead with road and infrastructure projects and a range of other projects where it has been safe to do so.

“Some of the projects now on public exhibition were well underway before the Covid-19 pandemic and some have been years in the making so we don’t want to lose momentum on the delivery of these important projects for the community.

“We’ve also pressed ahead with our Community Satisfaction Survey – which is a benchmarking survey run every two years – and we thank everyone who has been randomly contacted over recent weeks to participate in that.

“Other projects, like the Dingo Lane Solar Farm project is about to enter the next stage, where the community feedback received to date is now being evaluated and incorporated into a concept design.”

He said the Byron Shire Bioenergy Facility was also about to open up for community engagement.

“While we can’t obviously conduct any of the face-to-face consultation activities planned at the moment, what we can do is invite people to visit our community engagement web platform and have a say at www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au,” he said.

“From this central point online you can view all of the projects that have progressed to the public exhibition stage and get a good understanding of where projects are up to.

“We encourage everyone to get online and take the opportunity to submit your feedback.”

Updates on projects, programs and public notices are available on the council’s website at www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Public-Notice.