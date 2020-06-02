Theo’s mum issued heartfelt thanks for community’s efforts

THEO Hayez’s mother has issued a heartfelt statement thanking the Byron community for their efforts since he son vanished a year ago.

Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, on May 31, 2019.

He was reported missing when he failed to check out of his backpacker accommodation in Belongil a week later.

Despite extensive searches, he has still not been found.

Theo’s mother, Vinciane Delforge, has issued a statement thanking the community for their efforts.

“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank all those who contributed to (Sunday’s) incredibly beautiful event in honour of Theo,” she said.

“I wish I had been there with you all and I think a lot about you, the Byron Bay community, my Australian friends.

“Your continuous support means a lot to us.

“It helps us endure this very difficult time and the pain of not knowing what happened to Theo.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers, or contact the family directly online at looking4theo.com.