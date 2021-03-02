Theory over $3 Woolies side dish erupts

The internet is desperately trying to uncover the mystery ingredient in a popular $3 Woolworths dish that according to claims, has a strange "aftertaste".

Taylah Davies shared a video on TikTok discussing the supermarket's "Creamy Pasta Salad", stating that while the ready-made dish would be her "last meal on death row", she wanted help identifying a mystery ingredient.

"As Australians can we all collectively get together and just ask: 'WTF is the aftertaste?'" she said.

"Why does it taste like TV static?

"Why is no one talking about this?"

She went on to say the Woolworths item "stains your mouth with TV static for the next hour", imploring the supermarket to "just take it [the mystery ingredient] out".

Since Taylah - who goes by the username @taylahdavies1 - asked the Australian public for help on Saturday, her video has been inundated with comments from people who say they experience the sensation too.

RELATED: 'Exciting' change in Woolies aisles

Taylah Davies had a question about this popular Woolworths product. Picture: TikTok/taylahdavies1

There's no denying the pasta salad, a favourite at family barbecues, has a certain zing to it.

So naturally news.com.au took Taylah's question to the top, with Woolworths remaining coy about revealing what gives the pasta salad its unique twang.

"The experience of taste is unique to everyone and one of the great joys of food is the discussion it generates," a spokesperson told news.com.au.

"While it might not be for everyone, we know our Creamy Pasta Salad is a favourite for many customers, with millions of tubs sold each year."

SO, JUST WHAT IS INSIDE THIS TUB?

While Woolworths sells the popular product in a variety of sizes, the website states the recipe "varies by state" so it cannot give specific ingredient information online.

We headed into a Sydney store to check out just what's in it - learning the dressing is made up of canola oil, vinegar, sugar, water, light sour cream, egg yolk, salt, spice extract and Dijon mustard. There's also a bunch of thickeners and a few acidity regulators as well as a natural colour and maltodextrin - a powdered starch added to improve flavour and extend shelf life.

The rest of the dish is made up of pasta (49 per cent) capsicum, carrot, celery, cheddar cheese, onion, spring onion and parsley.

Woolworths doesn’t reveal what is in the pasta salad online, saying the recipe varies by state. Picture: news.com.au

According to several TikTok users, the "aftertaste" comes from the Dijon mustard and vinegar. Both have tangy, sharp flavours which when combined could create a distinctive and acquired taste.

Another suggested the pasta's cooking method could be behind the unusual flavour - while one said, "I reckon it's the celery reacting with the mayo."

Australians have taken to guessing what causes it, with many believing it is the Dijon mustard and vinegar. Picture: news.com.au

With Woolworths remaining tight-lipped, there's no conclusive way of knowing for sure, but it's certainly something many Australians have related to.

"OMG yes, I didn't realise anyone else tastes this," one woman responded.

"It's the main reason I don't eat this pasta salad tbh," another said.

"Why is it so much worse when you eat it with metal cutlery?' one man asked.

In fact the reaction was so strong, Taylah shared a second video stating she was "going to get to the bottom of this pasta salad aftertaste".

She said she had been contacted by people around the world, branding the situation: "A global problem."

She's yet to update anyone on her findings, but said in the comments she would be "blind taste testing four different supermarket" brands.

Originally published as Theory over $3 Woolies side dish erupts