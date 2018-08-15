Menu
Login
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
News

Boy fell at school, fighting for life

by Shireen Khalil
15th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is fighting for his life in hospital after an accident at his primary school.

Emergency crews raced to Adelaide's Sturt Street School around lunchtime today after the student tripped and fell suffering a serious injury, 7 News Adelaide reports.

He was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Police including forensics officers and detectives have been at the school investigating throughout the afternoon.

More to come

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    EDITORIAL: Hashtag us back to the Stone Age

    News SOCIAL media makes it possible to hear just what you need to hear - what feels right for you.

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    Koala tree planting volunteers needed

    News Koala Tree Planting Day in Bangalow

    Collective is never letting up

    Collective is never letting up

    News Fighting against accommodation disruption

    Parmas serve farmers

    Parmas serve farmers

    News Remember to eat generously

    Local Partners