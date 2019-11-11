Menu
SPACED: Noble Spaces, an environmental design firm, has created a new public art space in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate
News

The writing is on the wall at last

by Christian Morrow
11th Nov 2019 3:11 PM

NOBLE Spaces, an environmental design firm, has created a new public art space in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate - The Byron Gallery Wall.

The project was created to bring awareness to environmental and political issues through artist free expression, using visual art as a medium to inspire positive action.

"Tiny tweaks do equal big changes. Collectively we can move towards more conscious choices, both in our daily architecture as humans, and when designing for both people and the planet,” Noble Spaces founder Pippa Noble said.

The project collaborates with many local artists and organisations, including local not-for-profit Murals for Change.

Last week, 14 artists gathered side by side painting a 50m mural on a commercial wall at 13 Grevillea St, Byron Bay.

"Giving a visual artist a public space to paint, is like handing a poet a megaphone.” said Shanti Des Fours, one of the 14 artists.

The community is invited to come and see the beautiful art created on the wall, share the messages being expressed, and activate the green strip that will play such an integral part of the future BA&IE Master Plan.

