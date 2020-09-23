Menu
musician Tim Freedman from The Whitlams. Picture: Richard Dobson
The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

Javier Encalada
23rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM
MUSICIAN Tim Freedman will bring one of his rare solo tours to the Northern Rivers in November.

The tour will launch The Whitlams’ new single, Ballad of Bertie Kidd.

The song is a six-minute crime caper that describes a little-known escapade in the long career of one of Australia’s most notorious criminals.

Tim Freedman from The Whitlams will bring a show to Byron Bay in November.
The Byron Bay show is one of only seven NSW venues booked fort the tour.

Freedman will settle in with his piano to tell tales, reinvent classics like Blow Up the Pokie,” and No Aphrodisiac.

He will also play some tracks from The Whitlams’ forthcoming album, due for release in 2021.

The Whitlams’ Gaffage and Clink Tour with Ben Lee and Alex Lloyd sold out multiple dates around the country soon after being announced, but has now been rescheduled to August and September 2021.

For now, this is the fans’ only chance to re-acquaint themselves with the repertoire of the popular band.

At the Byron Theatre on Saturday, November 14. Tickets for sale now from www.thewhitlams.com.

