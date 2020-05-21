The Voice host details clash with Seal

Darren McMullen has opened up about a clash he had with a previous coach on The Voice, revealing the singing superstar was "pissed at me".

McMullen hosted the first four seasons of The Voice and will return this year to co-host alongside Renee Bargh with the new season kicking off this Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.

During McMullen's original run on the show he got to work with a number of big name coaches including Joel Madden, Keith Urban, Ricky Martin and Kylie Minogue.

The Voice 2020 line-up: Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Darren McMullen, Renee Bargh, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland.

And then of course there was Seal, who McMullen told news.com.au he managed to upset live on TV.

"Seal loved to preach," McMullen said. "He'd be like, 'Let me tell you a story of when I was working with Olivia Newton John. I was 19 years old …' And I'd be like, 'Seal, we are actually live, can we avoid going back to the 1980s here?'

"I remember once during one of the live shows, Seal wanted to read a letter from one of his ex-contestants. He said, 'Darren, I just wonder if I could read out this lovely letter I received this year from blah blah blah.' I was like, 'No, Seal, unfortunately we're on live television, I don't think it's the best time to read the letter right now. But why don't you post it on your Instagram account for anyone who wants to read it.'"

McMullen's dismissal of the letter didn't sit well with Seal.

"He was pissed at me," McMullen said. "I don't think anyone had ever told Seal to shut up before. It was quite funny."

The Voice in 2013: Darren McMullen, Delta Goodrem, Seal, Joel Madden and Ricky Martin.

Arguably one of the highlights of The Voice this year is the tension between the coaches, and despite the fact Boy George, Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian all worked together last year, there are still some heated moments coming this season.

"There have definitely been spats," McMullen told news.com.au. (The Blind Auditions and The Battles episodes have already been filmed.) "But there's never been any true bad blood off camera.

"The people (coaches) that are on the show are on the show for a reason. They've all been highly successful in the music industry, so there's a certain amount of ego you have to have to make it at the top level.

"A lot of the sh*t you see on camera too, I'm sure they're just kinda playing it up," McMullen said. "I mean, they're performers, they know how to perform."

McMullen already knew Goodrem and Sebastian quite well before signing on to return as host of The Voice, but he'd never met Boy George - though he'd always been a massive fan.

"It was really cool meeting him for the first time," McMullen said. "It was at a welcome dinner that we had here in Sydney.

"He walked up and said, 'Hi, my name's George. I heard you're absolutely bonkers. What's your star sign?' I'm like, 'Aquarius,' and he said, 'You're not mental, you're off the planet, aren't you, darling? We're gonna get along fabulously!'

"He's such a sweetheart," McMullen said.

Last year’s winner of The Voice, Diana Rouvas, with her coach Boy George.

The Voice hasn't resumed filming yet after production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. They've got plenty of episodes in the can, but producers are unsure when or how the show will move forward given Kelly Rowland and Boy George are both overseas and unable to enter Australia.

"I heard the producers were working on eight different scenarios for what the show will be and a lot of that will be down to what the government restrictions are, to be honest," McMullen told news.com.au. "They've got a plan in place for every possible outcome.

"The show will be different this year, that's for sure. At the very least, I don't think there'll be a large studio audience."

The Voice returns this Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9

Originally published as The Voice host details clash with Seal