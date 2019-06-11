Guy stuns viewers with ‘biased’ decision

Guy Sebastian has been accused of playing favourites on The Voice.

Guy Sebastian has been slammed by fans of The Voice for playing favourites in last night's knockouts.

Three of Guy's team members, Conor, Akina and Chynna, had to perform a Madonna song, and the coach was only allowed to pick one of them to send through to the next round.

Chynna, Conor and Akina.

Despite strong performances from Conor and Akina, Guy chose to save Chynna, a good friend of his whom he also mentored on The X Factor in 2016.

"I feel like I got it wrong for you, Chynna," Guy said after her rendition of Papa Don't Preach. "I feel like you couldn't really have done more with that song. There wasn't these moments where I let you really explode and show you what you're capable of."

When it was decision time, Guy seemingly ignored the performances he'd just watched and picked Chynna based on what he knows she's "capable of".

Guy Sebastian picked Chynna to move through to the next stage of The Voice.

"I know what you're capable of because you're my friend," he said. "I've known you for a long time, I know how you can sing. I know that there's this insane voice there.

"I feel like there's somebody in this group that can do something extremely special and something that can make people's mouths drop to the floor. For me right now, the person that I'm going to take through is Chynna."

Some viewers were stunned by Guy's decision and accused him of being biased.

Coaches should NOT be allowed to have friends on their team #TheVoiceAU — Alyssa Jean (@lyssa_jean23) June 10, 2019

Akina was not sure of the song but still delivered like a BOSS. Regardless of whether it was his song choice or not, Chynna didn’t take and deliver like Akina did. Guy picked his friend on something that we didn’t see tonight which is not cool #thevoiceau — caseyu (@CaseyU84) June 10, 2019

#TheVoiceAU Sorry @GuySebastian I thought that judgement was supposed to be based on the nights performance? Connor was the most individual and would have done Amazing things! Not sure you made the right decision there Guy! 🤔 — Renee Graham (@Nayzy) June 10, 2019

Of course Guy saved his friend on #TheVoiceAU #FavourtismMuch he basically said she wasn't the best performer of the round that he knows she has better to give. You're supposed to judge on tonight's performance Guy. #SoRigged. — Jason Scott (@JasonHJScott) June 10, 2019

Despite not being overlooked by Guy, Akina will remain in the competition after Boy George chose to save her and bring her onto his team.

