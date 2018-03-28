‘You just changed the game’: Insane new Voice artist

WE'VE gotten our first glimpse at the new season of The Voice, and if the reactions of the judges are anything to go by, expect to be gobsmacked.

The trailer shows one of the first blind auditions for the show with the young hopeful blowing the judges away.

Of the four judges from last season, three are returning this year - Delta Goodrem, Kelly Rowland and Boy George. Replacing Seal is none other than former-Disney teen heart-throb Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas literally falls to the ground in reaction to hearing Sam Perry's performance. Picture: The Voice

We see the judges all turn their chairs for the artist in question.

Joe Jonas collapses to the ground in awe, Kelly Rowland tells the singer that "You just changed the game with this," while Delta is left with little vocabulary other than, "Incredible!"

Kelly Rowland looks gobsmacked at the blind audition. Channel 9

So who is the young man having such an effect on the judges?

The artist is believed to be Youtube loop artist Sam Perry. If you've ever seen Ed Sheeran perform you'll be familiar with looping - where N artist uses a loop station, effect pedal and microphone to layer harmonies, basslines, beats and rhythms at once.

Perry, a self-proclaimed "one-man orchestra", currently has 1,920 subscribers on his Youtube channel, though no doubt that will skyrocket after his appearance on the show.

He's been working since 2013 on establishing himself in the Australian music scene, having performed with the 360 Allstars - Urban Circus in 2013, at a TEDxtalks event in 2014 and toured with the Fringe World Festival over 2014-2015.

Loop artist Sam Perry blows the judges away with his tech performance. Picture: The Voice

With a background in musical theatre, Perry spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald in 2015 about his entry into music, saying "as a kid, I used to do musicals ... but I also love ... some pretty rough music that the cool kids like, so I thought I'd make this really nasty music, but add really unacceptable lyrics over the top. I started just making rhythms and sets with my voice, then I took my favourite songs and started singing them to different melodies straight on top."

As to what we can expect to see from Perry on The Voice, well, his live show features a range of genres, but he has specialised in Disney mash-ups, so perhaps we'll hear a remixed version of Let It Go? We'll have to watch to find out.

The Voice will kick off in April, airing on Channel 9.