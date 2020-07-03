The Veronicas drop new single Biting My Tongue

The Veronicas are back with a new single, Biting My Tongue, and as mentors on The Voice for the pandemically-distanced Boy George.

You know that heart-wrenching, gut-punching anxiety you feel when you are just about to drop the L word to someone for the first time?

The Veronicas are reliving that particular emotional hellscape on their new single Biting My Tongue.

The upbeat dance pop slice of musical carpe diem reflects the mutual desire by the Origliasso sisters to not let a day go by without declaring love for their family and partners.

The Veronicas released their new single, Biting My Tongue. Picture: Supplied

Jess has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her fiance Kai Carlton, who has been stuck in Los Angeles since the pandemic closed Australia's borders in March.

"I haven't seen Kai for four months; it has been really difficult," she said.

"Even though we are engaged, we won't be able to see each other until the borders are open again because of the government restrictions.

"But we are doing amazing and I've got the family through all of this."

Jess and fiance Kai Carlton haven’t seen each other for four months because of COVID-19. Picture: Getty Images

Biting My Tongue ushers in a new chapter for Jess and Lisa, who have confirmed Human, their first album in six years, will finally be with fans before the end of the year.

They also return to The Voice next week as artist mentors for the pandemically-distanced Boy George; they fulfilled a similar fill-in role for the Madden brothers during the 2016 season.

The Culture Club fangirls were tapped by Boy George to be his voice to the contestants on the ground in Sydney while he remains in London due to our closed borders.

They are blown away by the talent of 18-year-old gender-fluid artist Siala Robson, who bravely auditioned with their original song Other Than You.

The Veronicas Biting My Tongue single artwork. Picture: Supplied

"We have been actually watching the show this year and there were a couple of artists we completely loved, and they happened to be on his team," Lisa said.

Jess added: "He is such a great success as a mentor with brilliant ideas, and the way he shares information, and from the first night we got to work with him we wondered if we could give him our stuff to listen to, to mentor us."

This uptick of activity in The Veronicas camp is welcomed by the pop twins as the music industry struggles to get back on its feet.

The downturn in gigs has given the sisters more time to spend with their mother Colleen, who is battling a rare neurological condition, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Lisa and Jess with their mum Colleen. Picture: Instagram @lisa_veronica

Fender moved Jess to tears when they recently gifted her a guitar custom-printed with one of her mother's floral artworks.

"I want the first time I play her live to be with a song I have written on her."

She has a couple of weeks to get something together if the guitar is to make its debut when they perform a drive-in concert at the Raging Waters theme park in Sydney on July 17.

"A drive-in would be my dream way to watch a show to avoid any social nerves, sitting in a car with snacks and a blanket. Maybe we could make our gig a pyjama party," Jess said.

Biting My Tongue is out now

