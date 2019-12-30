The three things police are targeting at Falls Festival

Police walk through the crowd at Falls Festival in Byron. Photo The Northern Star

MUSIC fans heading to Falls Festival are being encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time before travelling to Byron Bay.

Attendees will start arriving today, with the festival officially kicking off on Tuesday, December 31 and concluding on Thursday, January 2.

Throughout the three-day festival, a police operation will be in force, targeting illegal drug supply, alcohol-fuelled violence and anti-social behaviour.

The operation will involve officers from Tweed Byron Police District, Northern Region general duties officers, the Dog Unit and other specialist command support.

Tweed Byron Police District Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell, said police want to ensure attendees have a safe and enjoyable festival experience.

"As we have done so previously, NSW Police have been working closely with event organisers and stakeholders to ensure Falls is safe for all event staff, performers and music fans," Supt Roptell said.

"NSW Police will continue to proactively target illicit drug supply; those who choose to bring illegal drugs into the festival can expect to be caught and dealt with accordingly.

"Festival-goers who choose to do the wrong thing not only put their own safety at risk, but also the safety of those around them.

"Prohibited drugs are illegal and potentially life-threatening, especially when combined with alcohol.

"We're expecting hot weather conditions for the duration of the festival, so I urge everyone to behave responsibly.

"Drink plenty of water, have appropriate sun protection including sunscreen and a hat, and keep an eye on your mates - anyone under the influence, anyone who suspects a friend may be unwell, or who feels unwell themselves, is urged to seek professional medical attention immediately.

"Police will be there to uphold the law and ensure the safety of everyone at the event.

"We want this to be an incident-free celebration as we enter 2020 - remember the New Year for all the right reasons," Supt Roptell said.

Officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will also be deployed to target speeding, drink-and-drug-driving and other dangerous driver behaviour to ensure everyone gets to and from the event safely.

"This is an extremely busy period for Northern NSW, with tens of thousands of additional road users driving along our major highways and through holiday towns," Supt Roptell said.

"Officers will be conducting roadside drug and alcohol testing, as well as patrolling for any unsafe driving behaviours - we will not accept any excuses for reckless driving.

"Some routes to and from the Far North Coast remain impacted by bushfire activity - so please plan your trip well ahead of time and check the Live Traffic website for all the latest road closures."

For traffic information, including road closures or diversions, visit www.livetraffic.com.

Important event information, including items banned from the festival and campgrounds can be found at: www.fallsfestival.com/byronbay/