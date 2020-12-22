Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Shire Council has zero tolerance for illegal campers.
Byron Shire Council has zero tolerance for illegal campers.
News

The technology that will catch and punish illegal campers

Rebecca Lollback
22nd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Byron Shire Council is taking a hard line on illegal campers these holidays, and will use technology to issue fines to those breaking the rules.

Deputy mayor Michael Lyon said council staff would be rostered on seven days a week, from early morning until late at night, in an effort to deal with the problem.

“The community has absolutely no tolerance for people pulling up in their streets, cooking on their footpaths and going to the toilet in their gardens,” he said.

“Similarly council has zero tolerance for illegal camping, nor for people deciding to park in our beach carparks or nature reserves for the night.

“There are camping areas in Byron Bay and around the Shire that are relatively inexpensive and I urge people to use these rather than think they can get a free night or two by pulling up wherever they like.”

The council uses number plate recognition technology that records the number plates of people’s cars and tickets will be issued automatically.

Cr Lyon said many people would not even realise they had been fined until they received the notice in the mail or when they returned their camper.

“As a council we make no apology for taking a hard line with illegal camping because their contribution to our Shire and our community is minimal,” he said.

As well as the Byron town centre, council staff will be patrolling hot spots such as:

Broken Head, especially on Seven Mile Beach Road, which takes in the Broken Head Nature Reserve and the Kings Beach, Whites Beach, Brays Beach and Seven Mile Beach areas

Brunswick Heads

Mullumbimby.

byron bay byron shire council illegal campers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $333K per km: Works continue between Lismore and Bangalow

        Premium Content $333K per km: Works continue between Lismore and Bangalow

        News The “essential” project will resurface the road and create a new overtaking lane.

        New restrictions at Northern NSW hospitals as cluster grows

        Premium Content New restrictions at Northern NSW hospitals as cluster grows

        News Greater Sydney residents visiting the Far North Coast will have to stick to the new...

        Smart enough for selective school? Take the test

        Premium Content Smart enough for selective school? Take the test

        Education NSW selective public school test release sees tutors change focus

        Town’s beloved pine trees face ‘death by 1000 cuts’

        Premium Content Town’s beloved pine trees face ‘death by 1000 cuts’ 

        News A holiday park’s application to continue using existing an camping site has...