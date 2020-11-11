The symbolic act Trump won’t do

There is one time-honoured tradition an outgoing President upholds, but all signs suggest Donald Trump is unlikely to follow suit.

It's a time honoured tradition that Donald Trump won't uphold.

The outgoing US President has a history of inviting the country's new leader into the White House after they have won office, and while Mr Trump hasn't officially ruled it out, experts believe his behaviour indicates it's unlikely to happen.

CNN's White House team has reported there are no plans for Mr Trump to invite Joe Biden over in the coming days.

"People close to the president question whether he will invite Biden to the WH before inauguration," New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted last week.

"Or if he'll go to the inauguration himself. He does not care about the norms of the office."

It's a norm that's been carried out by many presidents before him, both in inviting the president-elect to the White House or attending their inauguration.

Previous presidents have also sent letters of congratulation, as President George H.W. Bush did after losing the 1992 election as an incumbent to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Instead, Mr Trump has been far from gracious in defeat.

While Mr Biden doesn't need a tour of the White House - having been there as vice president - such a meeting would represent the peaceful transfer of power.

It could also subdue the anger of the president's supporters over his defeat.

Ultimately such a move would be strikingly out of character for Mr Trump.

He is refusing to concede or recognise the election results as legitimate, and has shown no sign he intends to facilitate a smooth transition for Mr Biden.

Democrats are reportedly concerned traditional steps of a presidential transition could be ignored or disrupted by Trump administration officials.

Mr Trump was ensured his own transition four years ago in a symbolic meeting with President Barack Obama, just two days after election day, despite being bitter political enemies, with a long history of attacking and mocking each other.

Mr Biden, then the vice president, spoke with Mike Pence in the VP's West Wing office the same day.

Mr Biden tweeted that he met with Mr Pence "to offer support for a smooth, seamless transition of power."

He then met with Mr Pence on November 16, 2016, spending two hours at the vice president's residence with their wives, Jill Biden and Karen Pence.

Mr Biden joked he'd be available to Mr Pence as "senior staff," on call 24/7.

"We are just very grateful for the hospitality today for the Vice President and the second lady," Mr Pence said.

Mr Biden reportedly continued to offer Mr Pence advice until the summer of 2017.

Previous meetings at the White House included in 2008 when Mr Obama was elected after George W. Bush.

Bill Clinton also met with George W. Bush on December 19, 2000 when he was President-Elect, at the White House for discussions on the transition to power.

George H.W Bush - the father of George W Bush - met with Mr Clinton on November 18, 1992.

During 2016's historically divisive campaign, then presidential candidate and former first lady Hillary Clinton shared Mr G.H.W Bush letter to Mr Clinton letter as a call for unity.

She said re-reading the letter moved her to tears. His words were simple and kind.

"You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well," he said.

President Bill Clinton walks with new president-elect George W Bush, as they head to the Oval Office in 2000. Picture: Ron Edmonds/AP Photo

President Ronald Reagan met with Bush Snr and their wives, Barbara Bush and Nancy Reagan, on November 9, 1988 after his arrival at the White House.

President Jimmy Carter showed Mr Reagan, president-elect, and his wife Nancy the Oval Office on November 20, 1980.

Mrs Reagan received a tour of the family quarters while the two leaders met.

As Mr Biden said this week, Mr Trump's refusal to concede will not help his legacy - nor will the breaking of time-honoured and gracious traditions.

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with Mr Reagan at his inauguration as President in 1981.

