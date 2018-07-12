Tragic past of new reality star

THEY'VE all been married before and so far they've all been unlucky in love. But can these four ladies find the men of their dreams?

That's the premise of Channel 7's new reality show, The Single Wives, which premieres on July 18.

Hosted by Fifi Box, the show will follow four women as they navigate the difficult world of dating. And they'll be helped along the way by British dating coach, Matthew Hussey.

"I have a huge demographic of women who have been through breakups or divorce and are looking to get back out there again," he told Channel 7.

"I love helping those types of women because the right advice can mean the difference between someone hiding from love, repeating negative patterns in the people they choose, or finding happiness."

Here are the four women who will be featured in the show:

NIKKI

Nikki has struggled to find love again after her husband was tragically killed in a motorbike accident nine years ago.

She was pregnant at the time and gave birth to her son just days after her husband's death.

Since then, the now 32-year-old has been in only one serious relationship, which she pulled the pin on last year.

"It ended last year when I realised I deserved to be treated better," she said. "I also thought if we ever decided to have children together, he would never treat my son the same as his own."

Now Nikki is determined to find love again and won't let her past hold her back.

"I was constantly fearing, because I had been through traumatic loss," she told Who magazine. "But I can't protect myself and my child [nine-year-old Daniel] by holding back and locking myself away."

Nikki from The Single Wives.

Nikki is a contestant on The Single Wives.

SHERIDAN

The 41-year-old is a social media strategist who also run a cafe.

Sheridan has two kids from her first marriage and lives on the same street as her ex.

"We never let our own personal emotions get involved," she told Channel 7. "It's always been about the kids and working together."

But it was Sheridan's second failed marriage that had put her off dating for a long time.

"He was emotionally unfaithful; It was a very traumatic period of my life," she said.

Sheridan and Sunnie from The Single Wives.

Sheridan from The Single Wives.

SUNNIE

The 30-year-old office manager refers to herself as an "Indian Aussie bogan".

She married an Indian man when she was just 20 years old but "cultural issues" meant the marriage didn't last.

Now Sunnie, who speaks three languages, is looking for a man to start a family with.

"The scariest thing about dating again is getting the feeling you will never meet the right one," she said. "But I'm a romantic at heart. That's why I've taken this crazy chance!"

Sunnie from The Single Wives.

Sunnie from The Single Wives.

EMMA

The 28-year-old former radio host was married for four years but hasn't dated anyone since her marriage ended three years ago.

And she has a pretty clear idea of the sort of man she's keen on. "Loyalty, a sense of humour, compassion, leadership and someone who can talk about their emotions," she said. "I can't be with a man who emotionally shuts down."

Emma from The Single Wives.

Emma from The Single Wives.



The Single Wives premieres Wednesday, July 18 at 7.30pm on Seven