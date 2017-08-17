The simple pleasures of a Bruns photo comp

GLORIOUS sunshine is currently bathing our region in beautiful light just perfect for both taking photographs and inspiring envy in those who live in cooler parts of the country.

Photography enthusiasts can combine the two by taking a photograph within Brunswick Heads that is worthy of being on a postcard.

But instead of sending it to your friends saying Wish You Were Here, enter it into the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre Simple Pleasures Photo Competition for the chance for it to become a real live postcard.

Now in its 13th, the competition also offers generous prizes, including $500 for the overall winner and $100 for each of the child and youth categories.

Anyone aged 5-105 can enter and you don't need fancy photography equipment. Past winners have used their phones and compact point-and-shoot cameras.

There is an entry cost this year of $15 for adults and $10 for child/youth but you don't need to pay extra to print your photo as entries are accepted either by email or on a USB data stick at the Visitor Centre.

The theme is Postcards from Brunswick Heads.

While this might make you think of landscapes and sweeping beach shots, don't forget that postcards can feature people too - just remember to get their permission on the entry form.

If you're more into social media posts than printed postcards, you might prefer to enter the Instagram category: @brunswickheads visitorcentre and submit using #brunswickheads2017. There is entry form needed.

Closing date is 4pm on Friday, August 25 giving you another week to capture that killer image.

Entry forms and all info are available in person at the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre or online at brunswickheads.org.au.