The shorts you really need to get into

INTERNATIONAL: A still from the 2017 short Canadian film An Imagined Conversation With Kanye West And Stephen Hawking.

HAVE you ever imagined what a conversation between English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking and American musician Kanye West would be like?

Someone has, his name is Sol Friedman from Canada and the result of such mental exercise is a seven-minute short film called An Imagined Conversation: Kanye West & Stephen Hawking (2017).

In this wickedly hilarious alt-memoir, Stephen Hawking and Kanye West discuss quantum mechanics, private insecurities, and Drake during a picnic at the beach.

This film is only oe of dozens that have been curated into Flickerfest 2018, the short film festival presenting the best of international, national and local short film this weekend.

Other films in this year's festival are:

Watu Wote : All of Us: For a decade, Kenya was been targeted by terrorist attacks of the Al-Shabaab.

An atmosphere of anxiety and mistrust between Muslims and Christians grew until, in December 2015, Muslim bus passengers showed that solidarity can prevail.

Writers Julia Drache and Brian Dunene show, in frightening detail, a slice of the traumatic daily life that these folks face.

This 18-minute film follows a young woman as she takes the bus on a cross-country journey.

We learn through her interactions with another passenger that her family was murdered by Muslim terrorists and she carries the anger with her on this trip to visit her sick mother.

(2017, Germany - Best of International)

A still from the 2017 German short film Watu Wote: All of Us.

Wren Boys: And the timely and culturally relevant Wren Boys from Ireland that shines a spotlight on the theme of Gay marriage.

On the day after Christmas, a catholic priest from Cork drives his nephew to prison...

(2017, Ireland - Best of International)

Martha The Monster: In an upside-down world where humans live alongside monsters, Martha, a 20-something furry, is having a major crisis.

Voiced by Rose Byrne, this film also includes voice overs by Bobby Cannavale and comedian Matt Okine.

(2017, Australia - Best of Australian)

A still from the 2017 Australian short film Martha The Monster.

Who's Who In Mycology: In this this 16-minute film, a young trombone player spends an adventurous night trying to open an impossible bottle of wine.

An unconscious girl, a crooked bookcase and some mold get in his way.

(2016, Czech Republic, USA - Best of International)

Fern: A woman loses her husband, and finds a potted plant.

(2017, UK - Short Laughs Comedy)

Lost Property Office: Ed is the sole custodian of the Lost Property Office. In many ways, he's lost as the items he is tasked to look after.

(2017, Australia - Best of Australian)

Miro - An Australian WWII First: When Miro returns home at the end of WWII, he finds his land taken, his daughter stolen, his people relocated and his service record treated with contempt.

(2017, Australia - Best of Australian)

It's Complicated: When lonely Andy invites a girl whom he met online to his apartment, he falls head-over-heels for her despite his flatmate Nigel's repeated attempts to point out her seemingly obvious flaw.

(2017, South Africa - Short Laughs)

A still from 2017 South African short comedy film It's Complicated.

Your Call is Important To Us: Your Call Is Important to Us is a short comedy that confirms our fears about what really goes on at call-centres when we're asked, 'Please hold?'

(2017, Australia - Short Laughs)

A still from the Australian short film Your Call is Important to Us.

Keeping Custom: After eight years of marriage Roger and Gwen decide to participate in a traditional wedding ceremony in Gwen's mother's village, on PNG. It's not just about them as a couple, it's about the coming together of two clans. The ceremony hasn't been performed in the village for many years.

(2017, Lennox Head - Byron All Shorts)

A still from the 2017 short film Keeping Custom by Lennox Head filmmaker Annie Benzie.

Good Fortune Island: After the Fukushima disaster, young Hiro Takaishi is sent to live with his Aunt Saeko in Australia for year, whilst his mother back in Japan battles leukaemia. He is forced to come to terms with reality when his mother passes away. Frightened and unsure, Hiro must gain a new understanding of his life in Australia.

(2017, Mullumbimby - Byron All Shorts)

