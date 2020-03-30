The secret to combating COVID cabin fever

Stuck at home going nowhere, the words of the venerable Dr Seuss are swirling around my head, "Oh! The Places You'll Go!"

When the furthest I am travelling is from the sofa to the kitchen, his lovely little poem is helping me remember there's a big world out there, that hopefully, soon, will start to make sense again.

I'm trying all the mindfulness tips I can to stop me endlessly checking my phone - I'd have a production line of apple pies if I could source any flour, I've got a classic novel on the go, I've tidied up the garden and my other half has helpfully attempted some DIY and almost destroyed the house.

But the one thing that is really helping is compiling a bucket list of places I'm definitely going to visit when this is over. Because there's nothing like being quarantined to make you desperate to travel.

I’m already dreaming of returning to Scotland. Picture: supplied

Peter Di Prinzio, terminal cancer survivor and motivational speaker, reckons visualising what you want for the future is the best way of combating fear. And I do feel anxious, certainly, as everyone does. I feel it mentally and physically in my stomach.

"A great method to use is visualisation," he says. "I believe that the most important weapon we all have and can use against adversity and challenging times, is our subconscious."

My list has some surprise entries in its top 10 - not for me the luxury water villas of Bora Bora, or a five-star shopping trip to Paris, I'm drawing up a hit list of the world's most beautiful green spaces. I feel an aching need to get out there into the wild and hug a tree. Scotland is featuring highly - I want to ramble in the Highlands and gaze at Loch Ness. I want to ride the Jacobite steam train over the Glenfinnan viaduct made famous by Harry Potter and take a boat to the awe-inspiring Fingal's Cave on the Isle of Staffa in the Inner Hebrides. I don't know why I have this Caledonian longing - I've been to Scotland a few times, but now I have an almost desperate yearning to go back.

The many Harry Potter hot spots are also on my post-coronavirus travel list. Picture: supplied

After that I would like to go to the Lake District in England and follow in Wordsworth's footsteps through its stunning hills, valleys, lakes and pretty little towns. I want to take a boat trip on Windermere and sit in a tea shop in Grasmere and eat scones.

Still in the UK, I want to head over to the Isles of Scilly - the subtropical islands off the coast of Cornwall, so remote and beautiful that you really can get a beach to yourself.

Back in Australia, I'd like to mooch around Margaret River and spend time touring Tasmania where I've never been. I can picture myself taking huge gulps of fresh air surrounded by all those trees.

Then I'd like to go back to Northern California with its great big beautiful redwoods and members of my family who live there, with their great big beautiful hearts.

As Dr Seuss said, "You're off to Great Places! You're off and away!

You have brains in your head; You have feet in your shoes.

You can steer yourself any direction you choose."

I know exactly which way I'm going - how about you?

