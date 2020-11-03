Menu
Enrolments are up at Southern Cross University.
The SCU degree that’s had enrolments skyrocket by 116%

Rebecca Lollback
3rd Nov 2020 8:00 AM
SOUTHERN Cross University’s summer session has attracted almost 20 per cent more domestic enrolments than for the same intake last year.

Overall domestic applications at the university were up, year-on-year, more than 28 per cent to 1473, resulting in an 18 per cent rise in enrolments to 763 students.

Session 3 started last week and continues to February 19.

The most popular degrees by applications for Session 3 are in health and human sciences:

Master of Social Work - up 84 per cent

Bachelor of Nursing - up 81.2 per cent

Bachelor Psychological Science - up 116 per cent

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy - up 26 per cent

Associate Degree in Law - up 27.8 per cent.

SCU’s Vice President of Engagement, Ben Roche, said they were pleased with the demand, “especially given this year has been one of the most challenging in the history of the university”.

“Domestic students are increasingly recongising that there are world-class options for further study right here in our own backyard, that allow a healthier balance of work, life and study,” he said.

“Our students can be confident of the university’s future, and while for many in larger cities the future remains uncertain, there is a definite air of optimism in the regions.”

All teaching is still being done online.

Access to the campus is restricted and face-to-face graduations are postponed until further notice.

