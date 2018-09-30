The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

STARS: The Rubens are an alt-rock band from Menangle, NSW, formed by three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis.

STARS: The Rubens are an alt-rock band from Menangle, NSW, formed by three Margin brothers, Zaac, Sam and Elliott, and friends Scott Baldwin and William Zeglis. Ali Lander

AUSTRALIAN band The Rubens have added a new Northern Rivers show to their upcoming regional tour.

The Rubens' hit single Never Ever (feat Sarah), from their third album LO LA RU, has reached Platinum sales (70,000+) in Australia.

In celebration, the band added extra shows to their upcoming LO LA RU tour this November, including Brunswick Heads, Wollongong, Albury and Cairns.

The band said in a statement they are happy to take the tour to more regional locations.

"We are very excited to add extra shows to our album tour," they said.

"We've been schooled on live performance after touring with P!NK for the last three months.

"It was inspiring to play 42 shows alongside a world class artist. We're also blown away that Never Ever has gone platinum! Thanks to fans who've supported it."

The band has been busy travelling across Australia and New Zealand supporting P!NK on her 42-date arena tour, with the final show taking place tonight.

The band also embarked on their own mammoth worldwide headline tour across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the USA, followed by the release of their third album LO LA RU last June, which debuted at #3 on the ARIA Album Chart.

LO LA RU followed the band's first two LPs, 2012's The Rubens (#3 ARIA Album Chart, certified Platinum) and 2015's Hoops (#2 ARIA Album Chart, certified Gold).