The royal tapped to be Meghan’s mentor

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been assigned an ally and mentor by Queen Elizabeth, and the choice is surprising. Picture: Getty Images

Reports have emerged that Queen Elizabeth has sought a source of royal support for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Her choice is thought to be Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 54, who shares some commonalities with Meghan, 37.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed that the Countess of Wessex, is being encouraged by the Queen to take The Duchess of Sussex under her wing.

Her choice is thought to be Sophie, Countess of Wessex Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Countess of Wessex, is married to the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, are relatively low-key and averse to media attention, with the Countess preferring to observe her duties as a more under-the-radar-royal style icon.

As Meghan settles into life as a new mum - and a royal - following her marriage to Prince Harry last May, the media has been unsparing in its analysis of her, insisting that she is in the midst of a feud with Kate Middleton, who clearly won't be acting as the new royal's friend or mentor any time soon.

Instead, Prince Edward's wife is favoured by the Queen to show Meghan the ropes, Ms Nicholl claims.

The Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly hit it off when they attended Royal Ascot together last year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is thought to have bonded with Sophie, Countess of Wessex when she attended Royal Ascot last year. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Monarch is said to approve of this friendship and mentorship.

Ms Nicholl revealed a family friend said: "The Queen likes the idea of Sophie being an unofficial mentor to Meghan.

"Sophie is often at Windsor taking the kids riding on the Queen's horses and playing at the castle.

"It's a quiet lifestyle, very much the kind Harry and Meghan want for their little one."

Prince Edward holds his baby daughter, and stands with his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex Picture: AP

Sophie and Prince Edward have two children, James, Viscount Severn, 11, and Lady Louise Windsor, 15.

The couple opted not to style their children as prince and princesses, which they were entitled to, with the view of giving them a life away from the public spotlight.

Prince Harry and Meghan also decided against any form of title for their son, who is referred to as Master Archie.

Sophie and Meghan also seem to have a lot in common; both giving up their careers to becomes royals, with the mum-of-two previously having a successful job in PR.

And a royal courtier revealed Sophie is often in the area, as the Wessex's children attend school near Windsor.

They said: "Sophie takes her kids swimming at the indoor pool at Windsor Castle, which is a bit nippy, but perfectly fine.

"If the Sussexes want their baby to have swimming lessons, they'll be welcome at the castle."

