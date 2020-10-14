The Rock shuts down suburb north of Brisbane

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made sure to celebrate the start of filming on Queensland-based TV series Young Rock, which is today taking over a suburb north of Brisbane.

New Zealand actor Stacey Leilua, who is cast as Johnson's mother Ata Johnson in the NBC comedy series about the actor and wrestler's younger years, shared the personal gift he sent cast members to mark the start of production.

Young Rock actor Stacey Leilua shares a gift sent by Dwayne Johnson. Picture: Instragram/ @staceyleilua

The photo showed a bottle of Teremana - Johnson's small batch tequila company - along with an accompanying card that read: "Congratulations on our start of production for Young Rock. Enjoy your Teremana and many positive and grateful vibes sent your way. Cheers, DJ"

Leilua described the gift as "Blessings from the top".

Johnson, the world's highest paid actor, is an executive producer on the 11-part comedy series, which began production at Screen Queensland Studios in Hemmant this month.

On Wednesday a film unit was set up at Douglas Park in Strathpine, north of Brisbane, with surrounding roads closed for filming.

A note was sent out to residents by the production's location manager on Friday to inform them filming on Young Rock would take place on Wednesday from Dobson Drive to Fox Street between 2pm and 6pm.

"On behalf of Young Rock we wish to thank you in advance for your ongoing co-operation with the filming of this series. We're looking forward to a safe and fun shoot in Strathpine," it read.

Moreton Bay mayor Peter Flannery said the council had granted a filming extension through to 9pm due to bad weather, adding that filming fees had been waived.

"Because the production is bringing more than 100 cast and crew to our region, we've waived the filming fees in recognition of the benefit this kind of economic activity could bring to our region," he said.

"We're the first choice for a lot of national and international brands to film advertisements, but we want a slice of that Hollywood razzle dazzle. Which is why we're working to make Moreton Bay Region the easiest and cheapest place to film in southeast Queensland.

"I hope this puts us in the box-office-seat for future filming success."

A letter sent to residents for Young Rock filming in Strathpine. Picture: supplied

Originally slated to film in the US before the global pandemic, Young Rock was secured for Queensland as part of a $19.5 million Australian Government deal with NBCUniversal's Universal Studio Group, which will see three series film in Brisbane back-to-back over the next 18 months.

NBCU were offered a grant through the Queensland Government's Production Attraction Strategy before the Federal Government stepped in with a tax offset under the boosted Location Incentive program.

Taking over from Young Rock in early 2021 will be Joe Exotic starring Kate McKinnon, followed by an Australian drama series Irreverent.

Australia's Matchbox Pictures will produce all three series for three NBCU entertainment platforms - broadcast network NBC, streaming service Peacock, and basic cable network, USA.