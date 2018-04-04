Menu
Real reason for Channing’s split

by New York Post

FRIENDS have started speaking on what went wrong in the seemingly happy marriage of Magic Mike's Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna.

The New York Post reports that the pair split "due to spending more time apart because of the pressure of work."

The 2006 film Step Up is where Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met. Picture: Supplied
"Channing has been working non-stop, with four movies announced for 2018 alone. It is hard on a marriage to be apart so much, especially when you have a young child. Plus Jenna is in pre-production for the movie, Berlin I Love You."

The friend added, "Both Channing and Jenna are devoted to their daughter and have worked hard to spend as much happy family time together, despite the problems in their relationship that the distance has seemed to magnify."

Tatum has also been filming the TV series Comrade Detective with one of his best friends, Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The New York Post first heard rumblings of a split around the Oscars, when Dewan Tatum, 37, attended the Vanity Fair party with girlfriends and without her husband, 37.

She had claimed at the time that he was at home with their four-year-old daughter, Everly, so she could enjoy a "girl's night."

She has also been spotted partying in Hollywood with good friend, gay stylist Brad Goreski.

Meanwhile, friends say that when Tatum isn't working, he prefers to stay away from Hollywood.

Brad Goreski is good friends with Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: Snapchat
Reps for the couple did not comment to the New York Post about the split, despite numerous requests recently to do so.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

Stylist Brad Goreski from TV's Fashion Police. Picture: Instagram
Topics:  channing tatum jenna dewan relationships

