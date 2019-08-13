Menu
Login
UP TO THE TEST: Many new drivers only learn in automatics.
UP TO THE TEST: Many new drivers only learn in automatics.
Motoring

The pros and cons of an automatic-only licence

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
13th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

It used to carry a bit of a stigma some years ago, with many parents insisting their learner driver son or daughter get a manual licence - but is it really necessary?

Obviously, drivers with an automatic licence can't legally drive a manual vehicle if they need to but, for many, access to a manual car for learning may be difficult.

Most cars now are produced with automatic transmissions with the manual option included as special order. This often means, all family cars are automatic, leaving the learner with few training options.

Most driving schools have the option of either transmission in the fleet, so a learner can have their lessons and take the test in a manual car and then drive automatic with the family, which is an approach I've taken with my kids.

Even if you get an automatic-only licence, it doesn't have to stay that way forever.

If you're game to sit another driving test in a manual vehicle and you pass, you can upgrade. For my kids, while I'm glad they can drive both transmissions, my only insistence is they drive sensibly and safely.

automatic cars news licence manual motoring racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New Boardriders sponsorship ahead of weekend club round

    New Boardriders sponsorship ahead of weekend club round

    News BEN King Surf Classic winner charging at Vans US Open on campaign to re-qualify for World Tour.

    Missing backpacker ‘may be a prisoner’

    Missing backpacker ‘may be a prisoner’

    News Theo’s father suggests missing son could be a ‘drugged prisoner’

    Random acts of reading

    Random acts of reading

    News BYRON Writers Festival is spread their love of literature.

    Advice straight from the coal face of law

    Advice straight from the coal face of law

    News PRO Bono legal cafe draws a crowd in Byron Bay