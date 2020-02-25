The property that’s nurturing opportunities for all abilities

IF YOU’VE come from the bustling tourist-filled streets just a short distance away, there’s something particularly striking about the tranquillity at Byron Care Farm.

But as well as peace and quiet, the team on the Skinners Shoot Rd property, nestled beside a yoga retreat and surrounded by trees, is looking to nurture green thumbs and other skills for people living with disabilities.

Byron Care Farm last week welcomed about 30 visitors to the property as part of an open day to showcase what they offer.

Nathan Folkes co-founded the farm with his brother Simon White with a view to giving their sister, Emma Kolesnikoff, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, new experiences.

But they soon saw how this could help many other families.

Byron Care Farm was founded by Emma Kolesnikoff's brothers as a way to give her safe new experiences through learning and growing.

The team there, including enthusiastic volunteers, has worked over the past three years to transform the property from a simple grassy paddock.

It now boasts a lush garden plot and chicken coop.

Mr Folkes said it was great to see possible participants come and check out what’s on offer there.

The team at Byron Care Farm hopes to extend this wheelchair-accessible path through the garden patch.

“You could see the enthusiasm in a lot of their faces,” he said.

“They were all kind of engaging in their own way.”

Volunteer Will Gunshenan said one of the greatest things about Byron Care Farm was how individualised experiences there could be.

General manager Jonathan Smith said the open day was about showcasing what they do at the farm.

“What we’re really working on that’s quite unique is we’re really tailoring programs to suit individuals’ needs in such a way they can actually grow and expand their world through this place,” Mr Smith said.

“We have a nice open social space and a really relaxed environment.

“(Someone said today) this place is perfect for one person I work with because she gets very stressed in closed-in areas.”

To be a participant, volunteer or sponsor what they do, visit www.byroncarefarm.com to get in touch.