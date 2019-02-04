Plane found in search for missing PL star

Emiliano Sala is missing after he plane he was travelling in disappeared.

THE plane that was carrying the missing English Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala has been found, his family has been told.

A search boat located the wreckage on the seabed of the English Channel Monday morning.

The Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared from radars close to the Channel Islands on January 22.

Both pilot David Ibbotson and the Argentinian footballer are missing presumed dead.

Sala had just completed a $27m transfer to Cardiff City from French club Nantes.

Two vessels were looking for traces of the missing plane after a successful online appeal to fund the effort.

Shipwreck hunter David Mearns led the private search that was looking for the aircraft in an area of four square miles.

On Monday morning AEDT, Mearns confirmed on Twitter the wreckage of the plane had been found.

Bobby Reid of Cardiff City raises a shirt showing respect for Emiliano Sala. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN," Mearns tweeted.

"As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV.

"The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police.

"The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David."

This story originally appeared on Sky News and has been reproduced with permission.