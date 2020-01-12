Sydney Sixers' plan to halt Curran’s MCG hoodoo

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 28: Tom Curran of the Sixers warms up before the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Tom Curran has a score to settle at the MCG.

It should be his field of dreams after he made his Test debut for England there two summers ago, but instead "the G" has become his worst nightmare.

"I think it's an unbelievable ground but I haven't won a game there yet," Curran told The Sunday Telegraph. "So, hopefully I can do the business this time."

Curran gets his chance to end his MCG hoodoo when the Sydney Sixers face the Melbourne Stars in their top of the table Big Bash clash though his previous record there isn't encouraging.

Curran's Test debut is best remembered for the moment he dismissed David Warner for 99 only to miss out on his first Test wicket because he overstepped the crease and bowled a no-ball.

In his first T20 international at the MCG, he failed to take a wicket and England lost the match, while his only BBL appearance last season saw the Sixers collapse to be all out for just 74 to blow their chance of hosting a semi-final.

Curran wants to put this record to bed. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

It's no secret what Curran says is the key to ending his MCG curse - stopping Glenn Maxwell - but that's easier said than done.

Maxwell's averaging 77.75 this season and has hit more sixes (18) than any other player in the competition so Curran is just holding out hope that the Stars skipper is due for a rare failure.

"He's right up there, isn't he? He's just world class, an unbelievable player," Curran said.

"He's in a seriously hot streak of form but hot form has to come to an end and hopefully we can start that."

With the MCG hosting the T20 World Cup final later this year, Curran is determined to put on a big show, not only to end his drought but also to push his claims for selection in the England side after his bittersweet experiences at last year's ODI World Cup.

The all-rounder was part of the England squad that won the tournament but didn't get to play a single game so wants to make amends when the T20 World Cup heads to Australia.

Curran can have a big impact for the Sixers. Photo: Phil Hillyard

"As a player, you obviously want to be on the field so it was disappointing not to play but to be a part of something that was so much bigger than just myself was humbling," he said.

"It also gave me a little taste of what World Cups are like and hopefully if I can put performances in day in and day out my name will be in the World Cup squad."

If Curran's form in the BBL is anything to go by, he should be one of the first players England pick.

He's captured 13 wickets, is averaging 30 with the bat and has won three man of the match awards in the Sixers' five-match winning streak to lock up a spot in the semis with almost half the regular season still to go.

"When you get on a bit of a roll in T20, things start to go your way and we've managed to string a few games together and win those close games so we're going to be hard to beat," he said.