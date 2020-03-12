The new childcare centre you’ll wish you could go to

Harvey, 3, and London, 4, at Kool Kids Early Learning Centre & Child Care Byron Bay in the Hive where the full daycare caters to 75 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years.

YOGA classes in a Zen garden, Japanese lessons and chef-made nutritional meals are not things you might usually associate with an early childcare centre.

But newly-opened Kool Kids Early Learning Centre in Byron Bay is childcare like no other.

It also offers care for babies (including a starry night sleeping room with relaxing music which any adult would kill to have in their office), sustainable play spaces, music lessons, a sports program, library, Zen garden, a visual art studio and an I Love Reading literacy program to prepare your children for school.

Kool Kids Early Learning Centre & Child Care Byron Bay provides full day care to 75 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years.

“We’re always looking at adding any other kind of extra-curricular activities,” marketing manager Jess Bain said.

“Miss Karen comes and does yoga and she’s just brilliant at knowing the age of the children and the types of activities to do in yoga.

“So by the time they get to preschool, they’ve really got the hang of it.”

Another key feature is an interactive amphitheatre where children can put on a performance, whether it be a play or music, for other children to sit and watch.

The space will eventually be used for movie nights where parents and their kids can come and watch a movie and enjoy pizza cooked in the pizza oven on site.

“Every outdoor space is a play area,” Ms Bain said.

There’s a Lego room, STEM room, mini tennis court where kids have lessons, a slide from the top floor to ground level, play cubes and a cantina eating area with picnic tables.

Parents of children (not including babies) don’t have to worry about packing their kids’ lunches – it’s all taken care of by a fully-qualified chef.

“We’re very specific about the ingredients that we use and where they’re sourced,” Ms Bain said.

“The chef ensures that children get a balanced diet. Generally as a rule in our centres, the children will receive 70 per cent of the fruit and vegetables that they need per day while they’re here at the centre.”

The centre is the creation of developer and Kool Kids Early Learning Centre’s Creator Bruce Coulson, who owns 10 early learning centres across the Gold Coast and Northern NSW, including one in Mullumbimby.

The business is part of an “upmarket centre” – a new $10 million development being likened to the vibrant Chelsea Markets in New York or the San Francisco boardwalk.

The Hive, 84 Centennial Circuit, is nearing completion but it won’t be ordinary coffee shops and cafes, think an urban food court filled with small unique businesses, where the precinct will be developed around producers.