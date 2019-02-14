Naughtiest kids names revealed

THE names of the naughtiest children have been revealed.

If you're already a parent to an Ella or a Joesph - this probably won't be fresh news for you.

According to a new study from School Stickers, they're the monikers that top the list for boys and girls.

To discover who the cheekiest children are, researchers examined rewards given to 63,000 kids for their behaviour in class, Mother and Baby reported.

The results were a list of the top ten names of little ones who are worst behaved - and also the nicest.

The naughtiest girl was found to be called Ella, followed by Bethany, Eleanor, Olivia and then Laura.

Kids most likely to cause trouble are ones named Ella and Joesph.

Holly, Courtney, Amber, Caitlin and Jade came just after.

In the boys' naughty corner, Joseph took home the crown, followed by Cameron, William, Jake and Joshua.

The names Jamie, Lewis, Benjamin, Ethan and Luke also made the list.

It's not all bad news though, as the study also revealed the names of the nicest kids.

Top of the list for girls was Amy, followed by Georgia, Emma, Charlotte and Grace - which is good news for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While the ‘naughtiest’ kids names were shared, so were the nicest.

Sophie, Abigail, Hannah, Emily and Alice also win gold stars for good behaviour.

It's not just the girls who have been put on a pedestal for being well behaved, with Jacob topping the boys list.

Daniel, Thomas, James and Adam join the list as well as Harry, Samuel, Jack, Oliver and Ryan.

In January, a list of 66 banned baby names were revealed that included two that weren't even names, but Roman numerals II and III.