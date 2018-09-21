Why popular girl’s name may soon be extinct

Very few children these days are named Heather. Picture: iStock

IT GOES without saying that baby names are forever coming in and out of fashion.

But one former popular girls' name is now in danger of becoming extinct … and it could be the result of a cult favourite '80s movie.

According to a Quartz study, Heather has fallen out of fashion faster than any other popular girls names.

The film Heathers from 1989 showed how popular the name was. Picture: Supplied

The Sun reports that it was once among the top five most popular girls names in the US (with over 24,000 babies sharing the name in 1975), Heather has had the fastest descent out of the top 1000 than any other name.

And while the names Jennifer and Amy have also fallen out of style in recent years, only 291 baby girls were named Heather in 2017.

Heathers was so popular it spawned a musical starring Libby Asciak (in Green), Lucy Maunder (grey suit top) and Erin Claire (yellow). Picture: Chris Pavlich

What's more, researchers now believe that Heather could become extinct and not come back into fashion for another 100 years.

So cling on to the Heathers in your life because they could be a dying breed …

Winona Ryder and Christian Slater in Heathers. Picture: Supplied

According to an investigation by Deadspin, this phenomenon could have a little something to do with a certain '80s film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Because although the name Heather "exploded on the scene in the late 60s", the 1989 black comedy Heathers made the moniker "synonymous with all that is evil about cliquey high school girls".

After all, the name was so incredibly popular during at that time that every member of the cool girl gang shared the name Heather … and just look where that got them.

Bruce Jenner also reportedly wanted to be called 'Aunt Heather' when he discussed having a sex change with his first wife Linda Thompson in the '80s.

Caitlyn Jenner appears on the cover of Vanity Fair. Picture: Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair

It is telling that when Jenner came out as transgender a few years ago that she decided to opt for the name Caitlyn, rather then Heather.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission