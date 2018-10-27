Menu
Let the cute gift giving commence.
Celebrity

Unusual baby gifts Meghan has received

by Elise Taylor
27th Oct 2018 5:15 AM

THE day before their 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand began, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child.

"I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all," the Duke said during his opening speech at Sydney's Invictus Games.

Australia has taken that celebration seriously. During their many appearances, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been showered with baby gifts. And not just your run-of-the-mill teddy bears. They were given a wild assortment of stuffed animals, clothing and various trinkets. Here we look at the more unusual offerings.

A STUFFED KANGAROO AND BABY UGG BOOTS

 

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lady Lynne Cosgrove present a toy kangaroo and a pair of small Ugg boots to Harry and Meghan.
While visiting Admiral House, the Governor-General and his wife gave the couple a stuffed kangaroo - complete with mini joey - and a pair of baby Ugg boots.

"Our first baby gift!" Meghan said.

A MINI LIFEGUARD UNIFORM

During an appearance at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach, Harry and Meghan were presented with a mini lifeguard uniform by the cast of Bondi Rescue, an Australian reality television show.

"We got them a little lifeguard uniform: mini shorts, mini shirt," one lifeguard said.

AUSTRALIAN CHILDREN'S BOOKS

Move over Paddington, Baby Sussex now has Possum Magic and Grandma Wombat for story time. The popular children's stories are just two of the books the Duke and Duchess received while visiting Australia.

AN ECHIDNA PLUSH TOY

Sure, a regular child might have a stuffed bear or stuffed bunny. But do they have a stuffed … echidna? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were gifted the Australian spiny anteater by a royal fan.

 

AN AUSTRALIAN ANIMAL-THEME PLAY MAT

During a visit to Fraser Island, the Duchess of Sussex accepted a baby play mat, complete with a scene of Australian animals picnicking. An emu holds lemonade, a koala rides a bike, and a crocodile suns himself. In the corner, a kangaroo and her joey are busy grilling on the barbie. What more could you want?

 

This article originally appeared on Vogue and is reproduced with permission.

