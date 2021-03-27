The letter that reveals slain mum’s fear of son

A GOLD Coast mother strangled to death by her party-boy son told a relative to drain her bank accounts in an emergency because she was in fear of her killer, the woman's grieving sister believes.

Four years before Linda Sidon was killed by her son Daniel Heazlewood and dumped in a shallow grave in the Gold Coast hinterland she sent a memorandum of wishes and note with scribbled instructions to her sister Pamela McLaren in New Zealand.

Linda Sidon, was killed by her son, Daniel Heazlewood.

"In case of emergency empty any monies ASAP," the 2005 note said, along with phone numbers, banking codes, and a formal memorandum of wishes outlining instructions not to prolong her life in a medical crisis.

Ms McLaren told the Bulletin that while she never openly discussed the letter with Linda, she thought it was "random" and around the time she was experiencing trouble with Daniel.

She said she "put two and two together" and claims she showed it to police.

Daniel Heazlewood at court. Picture Mike Batterham

"I know that Linda was fearful for her life and I just believe it was because of Daniel and that she was just trying to put some protection in there so that if she was left in a vegetative state that machines could be turned off and also that he wouldn't be able to access her money or phone," she said from New Zealand.

She said at the same time as the memorandum of wishes she was receiving letters from Linda about Daniel trashing her house and putting "holes in the walls and that sort of stuff".

Ms McLaren said she always believed it was important, and despite throwing out most things when she relocated several years ago, she kept it.

Sisters of Linda Sidon, Pauline Sidon and Pamela McLaren outside court 14th May 2018. Photo AAP/ Ric Frearson

"I knew something was wrong. And I believed it was Daniel," she said, even back in 2005.

Ms McLaren said Linda and her son had a "love-hate relationship".

Linda's other sister Pauline Sidon described the relationship as like a marriage: "up and down".

However, Ms Sidon, a former police officer in New Zealand, said "I don't think it (the letter) proves anything".

"Everybody should put down their wishes down in writing and or have a will anyway," she said.

"For whatever reason someone can do that. So I don't think that's something that could probably weigh up as an admission of guilt. I mean you can think that's the reason why, it could have been, but then it could be because if something happens to me this is my wishes."

Heazlewood was not charged with his mother's manslaughter until 2015.

A hidden listening device planted in his car recorded him saying: "She just pushed me too far one day … so I killed her" as he drove back out to the burial site at Numinbah Valley, the court heard during his sentence.

He was sentenced to eight years jail in 2018 granted parole after 29 months of the sentence were served.

