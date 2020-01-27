Menu
It’s far better to be woken by your teenager than to be woken by emergency services.
Motoring

Late night ‘no questions asked’ call that can save a life

RACQ’s Emma Williams
27th Jan 2020 10:11 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM

I recently returned to my hometown for my high school reunion, and because I planned to have a few drinks to mark the occasion, I asked my dear mother if she could pick me up afterwards.

I joked with my friends about how I felt like I was reliving my teenage years, as my mum had always picked me up from parties, even when if it was well over half an hour away.

This week, RACQ released a shocking statistic which revealed 44 per cent of Queensland Year 11 and 12 students in regional areas admitted to getting in a car with a driver over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Like all teenagers, I made my share of mistakes, but looking back I'm so thankful I never got in a car with someone who had been drinking. No matter where I was or what I had done, I knew my parents would always come get me.

Taking the time to talk to teenagers about how they intend to get home or offering them a 'no questions asked' phone call means they'll know who to go to when faced with a potentially dangerous situation.

It's far better to be woken by your teenager than to be woken by emergency services. And who knows, maybe one day they'll reminisce fondly about those parties you picked them up from at their own high school reunion.

