The Teskey Brothers. Photo by Nick McKinlay
The INXS cover Teskey Brothers were unveiling at Bluesfest

Javier Encalada
9th Apr 2021 10:30 AM
It was going to be the highlight of the Teskey Brothers show at Bluesfest 2021.

The popular Blues group from Victoria was going to unveil its new cover the Never Tear Us Apart by INXS.

But with the festival cancelled at the last minute by the NSW Government due to a COVID scare imported from Brisbane, the band missed out on playing their version of the song live in Byron Bay.

“Thanks INXS for writing this classic tune,” the band said on YouTube after posting the video.

In the music video, the band dedicates the cover to the late music executive Michael Gudinski.

“Forever grateful that our two worlds collided,” the band said in a message at the end of the song.

In a recent interview with The Northern Star, the band told the story on how they used to catch a bus as teenagers from Victoria to Byron Bay to watch their idols live at Bluesfest.

Written by Andrew Farriss (who recorded a blues-style demo) and the late Michael Hutchence, Never Tear Us Apart was part of the hit album Kick by INXS.

The songs were released as a single in August 1988.

The video for the Never Tear Us Apart song by INXS was shot in Prague in the late 80s shortly before the wall came down.

INXS also has strong ties with the Northern Rivers — The band’s former manager, Chris ‘CM’ Murphy, lived in Ballina and sadly passed away in January.

