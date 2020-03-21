The industry facing ‘imminent, catastrophic’ failure

Tobias Naf and Elise Coquoz from Switzerland, and Dunko Shima and Yuya Muraka both from Japan, they were all language students in Byron Bay last year. Photo: Ursula Bentley

Tobias Naf and Elise Coquoz from Switzerland, and Dunko Shima and Yuya Muraka both from Japan, they were all language students in Byron Bay last year. Photo: Ursula Bentley

AN ESTIMATED 1600 international students fly into Byron Bay every year to learn English here, and the last group arrived before the travel restrictions came in just last week.

Byron Bay English Language director Michael O’Grady said one group of students started classes this Monday.

“All of them had been in the country for some days or weeks before the isolation measures were introduced,” he said.

“Countries included Czech Republic, Germany, Japan, Netherlands and Brazil.”

He said his school brings around 600 students per year to our shores.

Lexis English School CEO, Ian Pratt, said their national operations welcomed around 12,000 international students each year and around 1000 of them come to Byron Bay.

“Students generally arrive every week. This week we had a small group of five students from Chile, Spain, Brazil and Switzerland,” Mr Pratt said.

“Three of them have been in the country for an extended period, while two arrive late last week.

“We have been through the health checklist as directed by the government, and discussed with them our expectations regarding monitoring of their health. They are a engaged, friendly group and fully understand the situation.”

International students in Byron Bay stay in the area for between six and 10 weeks in average, depending on where do they study and what course they have enrolled in.

They engage and use services by host families, restaurants, tourism operators and other areas of the community.

Mr O’Grady said his school had new students arriving this weekend, but many were cancelling due to the self-isolation restrictions now in place.

“There are however a few long term enrolments and at this stage they seem keen to endure the isolation in order to start their course,” he said.

“We’re managing day by day at the moment. Planning is not possible in this fluctuating environment.

“We also have an existing cohort of students who are with us now. Most seem keen to stay here than return to a crowded city in their country – most likely in shut down status. We are managing their own personal well being as well as our staffing requirements. It’s challenging but pretty much everyone is in the same situation.”

Mr Pratt said the international education industry brings in around $40 billion of direct revenue each year to Australia.

“The strength of the overseas education sector heavily subsidises the costs of tertiary education to Australian students and is one of the single largest employers in the country,” he said..

“The sector now faces imminent, catastrophic and sector-wide industry failure.

“The implications of this will reach far beyond those directly involved in the industry and will cause significant damage to the Australian economy as a whole.”