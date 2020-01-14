The incredible auction bid to workout with Chris Hemsworth

FILE – In a Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, Chris Hemsworth participates during a Q&A panel on day three at the Ace Comic-Con in Rosemont, Ill. Elton John and Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks to help aid the efforts for the engulfing wildfires in Australia. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

RFS fundraiser Make it Rain 2020 has collected more than $200,000 for local brigades, with a chance to workout for an hour with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky getting a bid above $40,000.

No, that’s not a typo.

The online auction alone has attracted bids for almost $108,750 by noon Tuesday.

The training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online auction has received a bid for $41,600, keeping it at the top of the list.

A half-day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and a full day of recording at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studio is currently sitting with a bid of $10,050.

A golden ticket for two to the Fortitude Music Hall to all publicly ticketed 2020 concerts is at $8000.

A new addition to the list, dinner for four people with The Mentalist star Simon Baker, has received a bid for $7250 so far.

Simon"the Mentalist" Baker at The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, Lennox Head. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

A tennis lesson or a game for three people with Pat Rafter is going for $6550.

A Maton SRS808 s-n 18300 guitar signed by members of Powderfinger is currently going for $6500.

$6600 is the biggest bid for a surf session around the NSW/Queensland border with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

A surfboard owned and signed by surfing great Stephanie Gilmore has received a bid for $5250.

A farmers market trip and a two hour cooking class with chef Shannon Bennett with Manu Fidel as sous chef and sommelier has a bid for $4750.

An etching by artist Ben Quilty has a current bid of $5150.

A chance for four people to brew their own beer at Stone and Wood is currently going for $3550.

A personal styling session at Spell and the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay boutique with Isabella Pennefather, as well as champagne on arrival and a $500 voucher to spend at the shop has a current bid of $3500.

Make it Rain was the brainchild of Northern Rivers artists Tex Perkins, Mark ‘Kram’ Maher and Bernard Fanning. It included two sold out live music shows last week at the Beach Hotel.

The online auction at makeitrain2020.com.au closes tomorrow Friday.