The Hussy Hicks are ready to raise above the flood

Javier Encalada
| 11th May 2017 6:00 AM
MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.
MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

MUSICIANS the Hussy Hicks attended the announcement of the Gold Coast Music Awards finalists for 2017 on March 30 and drove back to their home in Boatharbour, just outside Lismore.

The folk duo was nominated to Album of the Year at the GCMAs for Lucky Joe's Wine & Other Tales from Dog River (2016).

Julz Parker said her and bandmate Leesa Gentz found themselves unable to make it home due to the weather event.

"By the time we left, all the schools were closed, and everyone was saying 'don't drive'," she said.

"We were stuck in the Gold Coast until Saturday afternoon, we left at 2.30pm and were one of the first people to get through Chinderah in the Highway.

"A friend had been on a boat and checked on it to ensure it was safe to come back.

"Our house is up on stills about 3.2m off the ground but was inundated by 30cm.

"So we went in by boat: some of our guitars were ruined and we had to get all our carpet out, washed and dried.

"We did all the stuff people from Lismore told us to do.

"It was pretty wild."

 

MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.
MUDDY WATERS: The Hussy Hicks at their property in Boatharbour, Lismore, days after the March 31 floods.

 

The couple consider themselves lucky to have recovered already from the ordeal, and want to help other on the road to recovery by performing at this weekend's Rise Above the Flood benefit concert tomorrow.

The Hussy Hicks confirmed their status as local favourites when they won the Bluesfest Buskers Competition in 2010, but by then they already had two albums under their belts.

Their influences are drawn from family record collections of old school blues and country, and from their travels, combining a distinctly Australian roots edge with European gypsy guitar, Arabic rhythms and optimistic social commentaries.

The accolades and commercial success followed that local win, allowing the duo to cement their sound while exploring new avenues for their music.

Their sixth release (if you include their 2009 DVD Live at the Soundlounge), was Lucky Joe's Wine & Other Tales from Dog River, which the Hussy Hicks are getting ready to release now as a vinyl.

 

ORDEAL: The Hussy Hicks were flooded out of their property when trying to come back from a music event.
ORDEAL: The Hussy Hicks were flooded out of their property when trying to come back from a music event.

 

Julz Parker said this vinyl edition the the release will include two bonus tracks, Pirate Flag and Whole Lotta.

"We sold a lot of copies of the CD and a lot of people have been asking for these bonus tracks so we recorded those two songs after Bluesfest 2016.

"We thought the versions we recorded were true to the live versions so we thought we'd add them as a bonus to a vinyl version of the album".

 

"We are also putting the finishing touches that will be out by the end of the year," she said.

"The next album is a lot more vocally and guitar-layered, and we recorded it in London, so it will be a more urban-sounding release."

Click here to see who else is playing at the benefit concert.

  • At Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, tomorrow Friday from 6pm. $35. All ages. For details visit byroncentre.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

