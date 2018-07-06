Menu
FRESH TUNES: Byron Shire artist Jack Tully has unveiled some new music.
Music

The Great Tragedy of Jack Tully

Javier Encalada
by
6th Jul 2018 3:07 PM

THE Great Tragedy is Jack Tully's first single release in three years.

The single is the first song from Jack Tully and the Seers' upcoming album release.

Tully said the album was written at his farm house in Coorabell.

The artist said The Great Tragedy was about the human condition of wanting what we don't have and moving the goal posts when we do have it.

"(It's) a perpetual cycle of longing," he said.

"How can we find redemption from that, you know?

"In a nutshell, the song is about the pitfall of viewing life through a comparative-mind lens.

"The story came about from my journey into psychotherapy."

Tully said this album was different from his 2015 release The Keeping.

"The new album has more of a band feel and definitely has a bit more light in it," he said.

"We've been playing these songs live for a while now so the recording process was an extension of that.

"We've kind of evolved together. There is more electric guitar on this one too and I think it's also got a wider a range of influences as everyone brings their own style.

"I'd say less Neil Young more Nick Cave. I haven't heard the old album since it was released but I think this new one is slightly less depressing."

  • At The Northern in Byron Bay this Saturday from 7pm. Free show.

Lismore Northern Star

