Fire’s long gone, but tourists avoid hinterland destination

THE owners of Nightcap Ridge, an eco-tourism destination in the Byron hinterland, are finding that there is such a thing as too much serenity.

Since the Mt Nardi fires broke out in early November, accommodation bookings have ground to a halt.

The three cottages on the 70-acre off-grid property in the Nightcap National Park are usually booked out over the weekend, but last weekend they were vacant.

"New bookings stopped dead the minute the fires started," owner Fraser Duddy said.

"We've had three or four new bookings since the fires."

They've been forced to cut down on staff temporarily, including the gardener and housekeeper.

To entice tourists back, they have reduced accommodation rates until March 1, but it hasn't made much of a difference.

The fires didn't reach their property, and despite there being just a few smouldering logs in nearby bushland, the Mt Nardi fire alert remained on the Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me app until Monday when it was removed after the heavy downpour.

Mr Duddy hopes the removal of the alert will give tourists peace of mind.

He said the area is as scenic as ever, and wildlife encounters are just as common as they were before the fires.

"We're seeing koalas more often," Mr Duddy said.

"We think is people have perception the whole area has been burnt out, but driving from Nightcap Ridge to Minyon Falls, you will not see any burnt ground.

"Only when you go deep into the national park will you see evidence of the fire."

Mr Duddy has been working on a promotion with Destination North Coast to send the message that they're open for business. The promotion will run in national newspapers.

This comes as the Federal Government recently announced a $76 million recovery package in response to the bushfires, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying Australian tourism is facing "its biggest challenge in living memory".

The Australian Tourism Industry Council has estimated the bushfire crisis has cost the industry "hundreds of millions" of dollars.