The fine art of entering the Circus is Art competition

CIRCUS CREATIVITY: This group of student have always known that Circus is Art...and vice versa.

ITS BACK! Circus Arts Byron Bay is running their school art competition Circus is Art again in 2017.

The competition is open to all Primary Schools in the Northern Rivers and requires the class to work as a team to create one piece of circus themed art.

Artworks will be displayed in the Wet Paint Gallery and this year judging will be conducted online to give all schools an equal opportunity to win.

"We had such a great response last year from schools all over the region,” Kate Priddle, Marketing Director and coordinator of Circus is Art said.

"The artwork was innovative and four classes won a 2 hour circus and flying trapeze workshop.

"The winners had a great time at Circus Arts and many have already re-entered for 2017.

"The community gives us so much and this is a great way for us to give back whilst also promoting fun, teamwork and creativity.”

If your class is into getting creative and interest winning a 2 hour circus and flying trapeze workshop your teachers has until April 7 to register.

To find the link go to: www.circusarts.com.au