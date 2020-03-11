Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

US ELECTION: 'The fastest polling swing in history'

by Sam Clench
11th Mar 2020 11:29 AM

 

A week has passed since Super Tuesday, and the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has changed dramatically.

Former vice president Joe Biden, whose campaign was considered all but dead less than a fortnight ago, has benefited from an enormous surge of support, described by polling guru Nate Silver as "probably the fastest in the history of the primaries".

And the race has been pared down to just two candidates - Mr Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders.

The pair's former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren have all dropped out, leaving Democratic voters with a simple, binary choice.

Today, a few more of them get to make that choice. Six states are voting - Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Washington, Idaho and North Dakota.

Read on for the latest news, and all the results as they come in.

bernie sanders democratic primaries joe biden us election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facelift set to begin soon for historic community hub

        premium_icon Facelift set to begin soon for historic community hub

        Community THE changes will help people to understand the building’s various uses.

        300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        premium_icon 300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

        Crime He is facing a host of serious cocaine supply allegations.

        Local doctor self-isolates after possible virus infection

        premium_icon Local doctor self-isolates after possible virus infection

        News Northern Rivers GP is in self-quarantine with respiratory infection

        How to bulletproof your business against coronavirus

        premium_icon How to bulletproof your business against coronavirus

        Business STAFF absences, supply shortages, changes in demand for products are some of the...