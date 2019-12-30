The faces of 2019 Darling Downs road toll

Zamuel Rennett, Julie Thomsen and Harold Lander were killed on our roads in 2019.

AS TOOWOOMBA residents take to the roads in droves for the summer holiday, they are urged to exercise caution so everyone gets to their destination safely.

This year 55 people have died on southern Queensland roads, from Gatton through to Charleville and Kingaroy to Goondiwindi.

The current 2019 total is two less than the road toll for 2018.

Inattention and using a mobile phone while driving were the leading causes of fatal traffic crashes in the past five years.

About 42 per cent of fatal crashes were caused by a distracted driver.

Speeding was a factor in 30 per cent of those deaths, drinking or drugs were a factor in another 30 per cent.

About 14 per cent of fatalities involved a driver or passenger not wearing a seat belt.

Here are some of the crashes that shocked the Darling Downs in 2019.

Horror start

The year started with tragedy when Harold Lander, a doting grandfather, died after his van hit a tree on New Year's Day.

Mr Lander was returning a jumping castle to Crows Nest at the time.

Daughter, Tonya Elder, said he was loved by many.

"He was a funny old fella with the grandkids, tormenting them and laughing with them," she said.

GPS blamed for death

A 16-year-old learner driver was killed in a single vehicle crash on a unsealed section of the Nudley Forest Rd after she was led astray by her GPS software, on June 6.

HORROR ROLLOVER: A GPS was blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver who was killed in a "freakish" rollover north-west of Toowoomba.

The girl was driving with her mother, 46, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was able to crawl free of the wreck.

The crash was on an isolated road and the mum waited about two hours before she could alert a passer-by.

The teen was one of 11 to die on our roads in a two-week period.

Three die in a day

Sunday, October 6 was a tragic day after three people died within 12 hours.

An 18-year-old Southbrook man, Justin Moore perished after he was thrown from his Toyota Hilux as it rolled from Jimna Springs Rd early in the morning.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash at Southbrook.

Neil Carey, a 70-year-old Emu Vale farmer died between 1.45-4.15pm when his bulldozer rolled while cutting fire breaks on his property.

Julian Braybrook, a 20-year-old Toowong man died in a single vehicle crash at Lower Tenthill at 5pm after he lost control and crashed into a dry creek bed.

Police said speed was to blame after officers clocked Mr Braybrook doing speed in excess of 155km/h shortly before the crash.

Christmas tragedy

Two Lockyer Valley families were rocked when they lost loved ones two weeks before Christmas

Nine-year-old Zamuel Bennett was hit and killed by a van at Laidley on December 16.

Earlier, mother Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away on Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway.

The driver fled did not stop, prompting a police investigation.