Redzel has gone back to back.
Redzel goes back-to-back in The Everest

13th Oct 2018 4:37 PM

REDZEL has claimed a stunning back-to-back victory at The Everest, shutting out Trapeze Artist to claim the eye-watering $6 million first prize.

The outside in the field, Osborne Bulls, finished third.

In the world's richest race on turf, 12 of racing's fastest sprinters competed for a total of $13 million in prizemoney.

A lazy $600,000 entry fee for each horse was put forward before the 1200m race, with Shoals - starting from barrier two - sitting as the $5 favourite at the gate.

Defending victor Redzel, who was last week named Australia's champion sprinter for 2017-18, came in at $8.

Debate had raged in the lead-up to the world's richest race over a controversial plan to project the barrier draw onto the famous sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Thousands of Sydneysiders protested the plan and while the outrage was widespread, it drew a global audience to the spectacle that it The Everest.

Finishing order:

1. Redzel

2. Trapeze Artist

3. Osborne Bulls

4. Le Romain

5. Graff

6. Santa Ana lane

7. In Her Time

8. Brave Smash

9. US Nay Flag

10. Viddora

11. Shoals

12. Vega Magic 

