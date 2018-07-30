Menu
Login
Mitchell Moses of the Eels.
Mitchell Moses of the Eels.
Rugby League

Can’t even get that right! Eels’ embarrassing Moses blunder

by Staff writers
30th Jul 2018 10:18 AM

IF you thought Parramatta's 2018 NRL season couldn't get any worse, take a closer look at the photo below.

Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses celebrated his 100th NRL game at ANZ Stadium on Saturday, but the occasion fell flat in more ways then one.

His side almost caused a stirring upset of premiership fancy South Sydney, but blew a lead to lose the game 26-20.

And to compound the misery for poor Moses was the fact Parramatta couldn't even get his celebratory 100th jersey correct.

Marking the milestone with a special embroidered jumper, the Eels had the game's date wrong by a day - it read 27.07.2018 instead of 28.07.2018.

The unfortunate mistake sums up the season the club is having.

Related Items

mitchell moses nrl 2018 parramatta eels rugby league

Top Stories

    Keeping Federal's hearts beating

    Keeping Federal's hearts beating

    News SAVING lives in the Federal community is the aim of a fundraiser to finance a defibrillator.

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    'Once in a lifetime': Migaloo spotted off the North Coast

    News Much-loved white whale finally makes an appearance

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Festival will bring music stars to Mullumbimby

    Music Thando, Lior, Ben Ottewell added to the line up

    Bangalow Music Fest

    Bangalow Music Fest

    News School's program for Bangalow Music Festival.

    Local Partners