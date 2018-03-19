Menu
Login
Lifestyle

‘Curvy girl’ married to ‘Mr 6-Pack’ responds to trolls

Drew and Jenna Kutcher. Picture: Lindsey Roman
Drew and Jenna Kutcher. Picture: Lindsey Roman
by Simone Mitchell

WEDDING photographer Jenna Kutcher understands her husband is the man of many women's dreams.

Jenna, 29, is married to health business coach Drew Kutcher, whose ripped physique has earned him the moniker "Mr 6-Pack" and more than 17,000 followers on Instagram.

The self-described "curvy" girl has discussed how being married to Mr 6-Pack has affected her view of her own body in a post on Instagram.

"Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn't believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I'll be honest that I was taken aback," she wrote in the post.

"Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don't deserve him."

 

She goes on to praise her husband for the way he makes her feel about her body.

"This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I'm beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn't match (and when I haven't showered in days)," she writes.

"So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!)

I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you."

 

Her post has been liked over 41,000 times and has attracted more than 2,000 comments.

"Thank you thank you thank you," wrote one commenter.

"Your words totally rang true, I fall victim to the body insecurities and unworthy feeling of being loved by anyone but your post felt like a reality smack in the face. Thank you for reminding me that I am more than a size!"

'My God, you're gorgeous," wrote another supporter.

"He's lucky to have you. He's in good shape, so good for him too, but I'm sure he knows (hopefully) what he's got. Good luck, you two. Cherish what you have."

He said, “Today I learned that starting a family isn’t going to be an easy journey for us.” I laid there in silence and closed my eyes. 🌊 Yesterday I cried at the pool. Tears snuck beneath my sunglasses as I realized that sometimes this journey straight up sucks. 🤦🏼‍♀️ I had this grand plan that once again, Hawaii would be our redemption song and as the reality of that dream slipped through my finger tips, I realized that I had tricked myself into believing that I could write a better story than my creator. ✨ It’s like I took a to-do list, crossed each item off and then handed the final to-do over to God and told him how I wanted this whole thing to go. I was ready to turn the page and write our next chapter! ✋🏻 I was reminded to surrender, to be able to ask for prayers, and to keep the hope that our time is coming soon. I’m believing in our miracle and this feed is my legacy. 🌊 Someday I hope our kids can read these posts and see this chapter in our story, this season of waiting was filled with faith, and that they had been prayed for and hoped for by thousands of strangers on the internet. ✨ We will keep waiting. Will you keep praying? Photo by: @mrslindseyroman

A post shared by JENNA KUTCHER (@jennakutcher) on

 

Jenna, who suffered two miscarriages in two years, told Yahoo Lifestyle "I've struggled my whole life to love my body, something that started when I was a gymnast at a young age.

"I think deep down, as women, our biggest fear is that we aren't enough, that our bodies are broken, and after walking through two losses, I was really struggling to 'come home' to my body."

She says that she has received numerous personal messages from other women who feel insecure being married to a good-looking man.

She admits that sometimes it's hard to be in a relationship with someone so lauded for their physical appearance.

"Drew is a babe. I know that, I see that, I love that. And to me, he's the most handsome man on the planet," she tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

"Since I have always struggled with weight, it's sometimes hard being married to a man with muscles and a six-pack. I see the way people stare at him on the beach and the narrative in my head sounds like, 'Why should you deserve a man like him? You're fat, he should be with someone so much better looking.' I tend to write stories for what I believe people are thinking - when, in reality, I know they probably aren't thinking a thing."

Related Items

Topics:  health instagram lifestyle trolls

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run sends out support to Lismore Base Hospital and the Indigenous wellbeing charities

Confirmed: Matt Damon is NOT moving to Byron Bay

HOLLYWOOD COUPLE: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arriving at the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

But the town gained an unexpected US marketing campaign

Country Club becomes the centre of power

GENERATION: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy Ben Franklin, presenting the funding to the Club - General Manager Andrew Spice, Golf Director Ian Wingad, Chairman Peter Tomaros, Treasurer Anne Slater, and Director Tony Dahl.

Grant to Shore emergency centre

An evening of Muslim Sufi music with Tahir Qawwal

LOCAL: Canadian-born Tahir Qawwal.

Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music from Pakistan and India

Local Partners