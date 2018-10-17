Menu
Login
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog.
A magpie has become a viral sensation for mimicking a neighbour's pet dog. My Holistic House
News

The dog-mimicking magpie you need to hear to believe

Matty Holdsworth
by
17th Oct 2018 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM

A MAGPIE caught on film mimicking a pet dog has created a nice change from the usual territorial bird renowned for swooping and attacking.

The video, that you need to hear to believe, shows the magpie doing its normal call before mimicking the neighbour's pet dog.

Local home services and handyman business My Holistic House Sunshine Coast was able to catch the songbird on film.

Owner Matthew White shared the video online from his home office at Cooran.

 

It's quickly gained traction, with more than 70,000 views since being uploaded on Sunday.

"The video has attracted a lot of local attention and it makes for a nice change, considering most magpies are notorious for swooping and knocking people off their bikes," Mr White said.

Have you ever heard a magpie copy sounds like this? Let us know in the comments.

Related Items

cooran dog editors picks magpie mimic pet sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $250k grant for youth

    $250k grant for youth

    News Byron Youth Services welcomes grant funding to help rehabilitate young offenders

    • 17th Oct 2018 4:04 PM
    Fried chicken and trivia for a good cause

    Fried chicken and trivia for a good cause

    News PULL out the books for trivia knowledge

    Upgrades planned for Mullum showground

    Upgrades planned for Mullum showground

    News UPGRADES ahead for Byron Shire showground

    A pearl of a masterclass

    A pearl of a masterclass

    News LOCAL chefs trialled oysters to ensure you enjoy yours

    Local Partners