The diet delivering three times more weight loss

Terry Munro has lost 80 kilos in 81 days doing the new CSIRO diet. Photo Steve Pohlner

Terry Munro has lost 80 kilos in 81 days doing the new CSIRO diet. Photo Steve Pohlner

THE secret to losing three times more weight in as little as three months is following a "digital diet", a major new study has revealed.

One of the largest weight-loss studies conducted by the CSIRO showed participants who completed a 12-week online program lost an average of 5.3 per cent of their starting weight - three times more than participants who started the program but didn't finish.

Australia's national science agency tracked almost 60,000 Australians following the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet from 2015 to 2019 to understand how the scientifically formulated eating plan translated to the digital age.

Terry Munro has lost 80 kilos in 81 days doing the new CSIRO diet. Photo Steve Pohlner

The most successful participants, who on average lost 21 per cent of their body weight, used the system almost four times more during the 12-week program than those who only lost a small amount.

The CSIRO Research scientist who led the study Dr Gilly Henrie said the findings were encouraging for overweight people.

"We need people to acknowledge weight loss can take longer but if you choose a lifestyle-change it won't feel like a diet."