The crimes that shocked the Coffs Coast in 2020

From sickening predators to major drug busts - these were the biggest crimes that rocked the Coffs Coast in 2020.

Paedophile psychologist jailed for abusing young male patients

A sexual predator lied about his crimes in the United States to become a child psychologist on the Coffs Coast where he had free reign to prey on the most vulnerable boys and young men who had come to him for help.

Craig Myles Baker's deviance however caught up with him - and in September he was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison.

The 54-year-old Baker was sentenced in the NSW District Court for 13 charges after he "abused his position of trust and authority" to groom and sexually assault male patients as young as nine-years-old.

Mugshot of paedophile psychologist Craig Baker. Supplied

Former high school teacher jailed for assaulting drunk teen at party

A former Coffs Coast high school teacher was jailed for sexually assaulting a heavily intoxicated teenage girl at a Halloween party - telling her things like "you're so unconscious" while committing the assault.

The man, 62, was sentenced on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent at Coffs Harbour District Court in August.

The court heard that the assault occurred at a Halloween party organised by his son on the night of October 26, 2018. Twenty to thirty guests, who were mostly teenagers, were in attendance.

The teacher was sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court.

Toddler murderer attempts to appeal his 36-year jail sentence

"Brutal, callous and inhumane" were the words Justice Clifton Hoeben used to describe the shocking murder of a two-year-old girl at the hands of Coffs Harbour man Thomas Lock.

Justice Hoeben dismissed Lock's bid to appeal his 2017 conviction.

Instead, he upheld Lock's 36-year jail sentence for fatally punching the toddler in the stomach, which caused her to bleed to death.

Prominent business owner killed ex's cat in horrific string of crimes

"Gratuitous cruelty" was just one of the terms used by the judge to describe the disturbing acts of violence at the hands a well-known Coffs Coast business owner.

The 34-year-old suffocated his on-and-off girlfriend's cat by tying a zip tie around its neck - the first of a string of crimes he committed from October to November last year.

Shaun French, who was the owner of Complete Pest Control at the time, will now spend at least two years behind bars following his sentencing before Judge Jonathan Priestley at Coffs Harbour District Court in December.

Shaun French has been jailed over a horrific string of crimes. Photo: Facebook

Inquest held into missing teen's suspected homicide

Marred by drug addiction, an inquest laid bare the troubled life of missing teenager Jasmine Morris - who police suspected may have been murdered.

Counsel assisting Maria Gerace told the inquest at Coffs Harbour that the details surrounding Ms Morris' life were distressing, but would help form some understanding as to what may have happened to her on October 6, 200, the last day she was seen.

No body, nor her possessions, have been found.

Police searched a property at Clarenza in 2013 as part of their investigations into Jasmine Morris' disappearance, however nothing was found.

Man arrested over death of three-month-old baby girl

A Nambucca man was charged with the manslaughter of a three-month-old baby girl, who died in October 2019.

The 34-year-old man was refused bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court in November this year, following his arrest the same morning.

The baby girl had been found unresponsive in her bassinet and later died in hospital.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a three-month-old baby. Picture: Supplied NSW Police

Alleged drink-driver charged over crash which killed Bonville local

A woman stands accused of driving four times over the legal alcohol limit, causing a three-car crash which killed an elderly Bonville woman in September.

Cecila Gai Rigby, 56, has been accused of negligent and dangerous driving while allegedly having a blood-alcohol level of 0.208 on the evening of September 4.

Police allege the Nambucca woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on the Pacific Highway at Boambee when the vehicle crashed into a Subaru Forester, before colliding with a Nissan X-trail.

Traffic chaos on September 4.

Former teacher nabbed by undercover detectives for child exploitation

A sentencing date has been set for a former Grafton high school teacher who pleaded guilty to a child sex exploitation charge.

Terrence Edward Laybutt, aged in his 60s, appeared before Judge Jonathan Priestley at Coffs Harbour District Court in December.

Laybutt was arrested by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad at Coffs Harbour's Park Beach parking lot in February this year, after undercover detectives began masquerading online as a 14-year-old girl in January.

Terrence Edward Laybutt was arrested at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour earlier this year.

Alleged crime group busted as raids uncover over $6 million in cannabis

Millions worth of cannabis, MDMA, meth, 'liquid ecstasy' - these are among the drugs police allegedly seized when dismantling a major drug supply network south of Coffs Harbour.

Two men who have been accused of acting as directors of the crime group remain in custody following their arrest in September.

Strike Force Anketell detectives stormed properties in Thora and Missabotti, allegedly seizing over $6.5 million worth of cannabis plants, and discovering over one hundred vehicles.

NSW Police Force published these images after undertaking major drug busts south of Coffs, at Thora and Nambucca. A number of individual were arrested.

Alleged drug driver charged over crash that killed well-known cyclist

An alleged drug driver was charged over a fatal cyclist crash that took place in Bucca earlier this year.

David James Hills, aged 63, appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court in September over allegations his dangerous and negligent driving led to the death of Emerald Beach handyman Philip Almond in April this year.

He also stands accused of causing grievous bodily harm to fellow cyclist and Sawtell business owner Duncan Elliot.

Pictured is Duncan Elliott and Phil Almond in pictures from the Coffs Harbour Cycle club Facebook page.