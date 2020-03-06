Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
American band Here Come the Mummies at a 2019 show in Denver, Colorado.
American band Here Come the Mummies at a 2019 show in Denver, Colorado.
News

The controversial Bluesfest show that will ’melt your face’

Javier Encalada
6th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMERICAN funk band Here Come the Mummies play their shows dressed as mummies, and their lyrics are not particularly family friendly, and they are coming to Bluesfest 2020.

Their characteristic mummy outfits means that all 12 band members are anonymous, or ‘under wraps’ (pun intended).

According to their Wikipedia page, the band consists of various professional musicians based in Nashville, Tennessee.

There are rumoured to be several Grammy-award winners among the members, though this is difficult to verify, as the identities of band members are kept a mystery.

Members are believed to be under contract to various record labels, hiding their identities so as to prevent contract disputes while performing.

According to the band’s website, “Some say (the band was) cursed after deflowering a great Pharaoh’s daughter. Others claim they are reincarnated Grammy-Winning studio musicians. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain, and melt your face.”

The website also explains others believe the band “is the brainchild of sexy-man Scott Baio” (who played Chachi Arcola in Happy Days).

Being ‘undercover’ gives the American musicians the freedom to express their art with total impunity, hence they have released songs such as Carnal Carnival, Threeway on the Freeway, Shag Carpet, She Loves D*ck, Devil Better Run, She Parties, The Rub, Stick It...

I think you get the idea.

The band is signed to the aptly named Sphinxter Records.

Members of the band are called Mummy Cas (lead vocals), Edie Mummy (drums), Spaz (keyboards). K.W. Tut (bass), Ra (tenor sax) and Dr Mummy Yo (sax), among others.

Here Comes the Mummy play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Juke Joint stage, and Monday at Delta stage.

Bluesfest Byron Bay will be held from April 9 to 14, 2020.

bluesfest2020 byron bay here come the mummies live music northern rivers music festivals whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Spell & the Gypsy sale attracts hundreds

        premium_icon VIDEO: Spell & the Gypsy sale attracts hundreds

        News THE cult fashion label Spell & the Gypsy Collective is having a warehouse sale today and tomorrow.

        8 crimes on the rise in Northern Rivers towns

        premium_icon 8 crimes on the rise in Northern Rivers towns

        News There are some worrying crime trends, new data shows

        The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        premium_icon The little church bringing parishioners back into the fold

        News THE non-denominational, independent service is currently being held fortnightly

        You’ve beaten cancer, what next?

        You’ve beaten cancer, what next?

        News The Cancer Council NSW is running a free program in Lismore