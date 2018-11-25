The cellars that rival a top winery

LOVE a good drop? Well if your prized collection is a few bottles of cab sav in a wire rack on the kitchen bench, look away.

These wine cellars might make you feel a bit, well, hungover.

Gone are the days when a simple wine rack or fridge were enough to preserve or display your best booze, with many of the homes now hitting the market rivalling a top winery.

Queensland Sotheby's agent Tyson Clarke is marketing a jaw-dropping riverfront residence at 41 Riverview Place, Yeronga.

It should come as no real surprise that even the wine cellar at 41 Riverview Place in Yeronga is flashy

Located opposite the Indooroopilly Golf Club, the wow factor starts at the wrought-iron gate.

Inside, there is a wet bar and a 960-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar with ornate handcrafted metal gates, western-red cedar shelving and a sandblasted marble floor, all secured behind a triple-glazed door.

Yep, it’s flashy. And probably contains wine worth more than this writer’s entire household contents

You could then take a glass of your top drop and chill out by the indoor fire or outdoor fire pit, in the Zen garden or by the rock pool. Or you could drop your feet in to one of the two interconnecting pools or relax on the waterfront deck.

It is listed for sale.

Place Bulimba agent Sarah Hackett is marketing 30 Turner Avenue at New Farm - a stunning luxury house just a short walk from the suburb's famed park.

But you may never want to leave this 643sq m residence, which just screams entertainers dream.

That’s some posh plonk!

The open plan kitchen has the latest appliances and a large butlers pantry and sits opposite a spacious living and dining room, all of which flow out on to the patio, outdoor entertaining area, pool and sauna.

A second dining room sits off the butlers pantry and has access to a 2000-plus bottle climate-controlled wine cellar with remote controlled doors.

It is also listed for sale.

Also on the market is 139 Kamala Drive at Pullenvale - Brisbane's mini White House.

The stately residence sits on almost four hectares of land, and is packed full of luxurious touches.

RELATED: Trump that! The White House has a Brisbane 'mini-me'

Brisbane’s mini-me White House at Pullenvale ...

But it is in the basement that you will find the impressive temperature-controlled, 1500-bottle wine cellar with etched glass features.

... and it’s wine cellar fit for a diplomatic soiree!

On the market for offers over $4.5 million, it is listed with Paris Arthur and Peter May of Place Graceville.