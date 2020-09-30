The Bunnings sausage sizzle is back!

The Bunnings sausage sizzle is finally back.

A trip to your local Bunnings on a Saturday just isn't the same without the smell of onions and sausages sizzling.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole announced the good news on 2GB this morning, revealing the sausage sizzle will be back at Bunnings stores in the ACT this weekend and NSW next weekend.

"We are really, really excited to announce that our Bunnings sausage sizzle is back in NSW and the ACT from this weekend," she said.

The Aussie favourite will be served up in the ACT this weekend and NSW from next Saturday, October 10.

The Bunnings sausage sizzle returns to the ACT and NSW. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

There has been no announcement for Victoria which still has stricter restrictions in place.

"It's the biggest crisis out," she joked.

"It means so much to so many people. It supports a lot of community causes and raises a lot of money for the local community. It is loved."

Ms Poole confirmed that 130 community groups are already lined up for the first weekend in NSW, including community fundraisers for the Lions Club, the Rotary and various sports clubs.

Community groups across the country sizzle about 40,000 snags each year at hardware stores across the country, raising money for community groups, causes and charities.

Everyone’s favourite sausage sizzle supports community fundraisers including the Surf Life Saving Club. Image: Supplied

"At 9am, get down to your local Bunnings and support your local community," she said.

Since the sausage sizzle was put on hold due to COVID, there will be extra safety measures in place.

"It's all about making sure everyone is safe," she said. "There is extra hygiene and cleaning taking place, social distancing, and we'll be using the NSW app so customers can check in to make sure it's safe for the customers and the community."

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus coverage

There will be COVID restrictions in place. Picture: Mike Burton

Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia Bunnings stores welcomed the Saturday morning tradition at the end of July, joining Tasmania and Northern Territory who rolled it out earlier that month.

Sausage sizzles were suspended after the COVID-19 breakout, over fears interactions over the barbecue could be a breeding ground for the virus.

The hardware stores, owned by Wesfarmers, must operate under new COVID rules to enhance customer and community safety. The new COVID restrictions include separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5 metres physical distancing, increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements, increased signage to guide customers, and additional team members rostered to encourage physical distancing.

Originally published as The Bunnings sausage sizzle is back